Sen. Thom Tillis Rips Kristi Noem, Compares ICE Killings To Dog She Killed

Fireworks on Capitol Hill ... Sen. Thom Tillis ripped into DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a congressional hearing ... comparing American citizens killed by immigration agents to a dog she killed.

Check out the video ... the Republican Senator from North Carolina says Noem has shown terrible leadership and decision-making as Trump's DHS Secretary.

Tillis says the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE and Border Patrol remind him of a passage from Noem's book ... where she recalls killing a dog she brought on a hunting trip.

Noem said the 14-month-old dog, Cricket, was misbehaving ... so she led the dog to a gravel pit and shot her.

