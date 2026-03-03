Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sen. Thom Tillis Rips Kristi Noem, Compares ICE Killings To Dog She Killed

Sen. Tillis To Kristi Noem ICE Killings Are Like Dog You Killed

By TMZ Staff
Published
senator-thom-thillis-kal-03-03-2026
GOING OFF

Fireworks on Capitol Hill ... Sen. Thom Tillis ripped into DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a congressional hearing ... comparing American citizens killed by immigration agents to a dog she killed.

Check out the video ... the Republican Senator from North Carolina says Noem has shown terrible leadership and decision-making as Trump's DHS Secretary.

012426_minneapolis_shooting_across_street_cnn_kal_v2
NEW ANGLE REVEALED
AP

Tillis says the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by ICE and Border Patrol remind him of a passage from Noem's book ... where she recalls killing a dog she brought on a hunting trip.

Noem said the 14-month-old dog, Cricket, was misbehaving ... so she led the dog to a gravel pit and shot her.

011126_ice_shooting_kal
NEW ANGLE REVEALED
X/@DHSgov

Sen. Tillis told her straight up ... "Those are bad decisions made in the heat of the moment. Not unlike what happened up in Minneapolis. We're an exceptional nation, and one of the reasons we're exceptional is we expect exceptional leadership. And you've demonstrated anything but that."

Related articles