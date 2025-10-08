Kristi Noem Slams Zach Bryan Over New Song Criticizing ICE Raids, He Responds

Play video content The Benny Show

Kristi Noem is now taking direct aim at Zach Bryan over his new song criticizing ICE raids ... calling the track "disrespectful" to the United States.

The Homeland Security Secretary told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson she's listened to the snippet of Bryan's song -- where he sings ICE has plans to "bust down your door" -- saying ... "I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country."

She goes on to say ... "To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms. He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe.”

Noem makes it clear she's never listened to Zach's music -- saying she's glad she's never given him "a single penny."

She takes a swipe at him ... saying she now plans to download songs from country stars Jason Aldean, John Rich, Jon Pardi and Kid Rock -- because those guys "know what it means to stand up to freedom.

As we've reported ... DHS hasn't been pulling punches over Zach's new tune -- trolling him by using his hit "Revivial" in a recruitment video, and a spokesperson for the agency telling TMZ he should stick to "Pink Skies," another one of his famous songs.

Bryan is well aware of the backlash ... taking to Instagram Tuesday night to clarify the song is about how much he loves the U.S.A. He tells fans, "When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle.”