Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock Face Off in Heated Confrontation at Festival

Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock nearly turned the Born and Raised Festival into a fight night this weekend ... squaring up in a heated clash that played out right in front of fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The drama went down Saturday in Oklahoma just before Adcock was due to perform. In footage Adcock shared on Instagram, the country stars are seen shouting at each other from opposite sides of a wire fence.

"Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate," Bryan can be heard yelling, before shoving the fence toward Adcock. Another clip, posted on Facebook, shows Bryan actually trying to climb over the barbed wire to get to Adcock but he was quickly restrained by security. Adcock, meanwhile, was escorted away by a bodyguard.

Zach Bryan hopping the fence backstage at Born & Raised Fest to confront Gavin Adcock. pic.twitter.com/SFgayifqLw — Country Central (@CountryCentral) September 14, 2025 @CountryCentral

Adcock mocked the moment online, writing, "When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown. Eat a Snickers, bro." Fans didn't let him off the hook either, accusing him of hiding behind security, but Adcock fired back saying he wasn't "going to jail over that Psycho."

Back in July, Adcock blasted Bryan on social media for brushing off a teenage fan, accusing him of putting on "a big mask" for the public. Bryan snapped back in a since-deleted post, telling Adcock to "GOMD" -- short for "Get off my d***."