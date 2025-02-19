Zach Bryan in Heated Argument After Losing at Pool in NYC Bar

Play video content TMZ.com

So, Zach Bryan walks into a bar … okay, maybe you’ve heard this joke before, but a new video obtained by TMZ shows the country superstar delivering a punchline we didn't expect.

Here’s the deal -- The “I Remember Everything” singer was at a bar Monday night in NYC's West Village, where he was invited to play pool with some other patrons ... but things got heated, and it was all captured on Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Zach and his crew ran into the group around midnight, and after playing about 3 rounds of pool -- all of which Zach lost -- things start to get testy.

Witnesses tell us Zach’s attitude "changed on the drop of a dime." At one point, he tries the glasses on himself and can be heard saying "You’re gonna see some terrible things tonight."

There is a gap in the video, but when it picks up things had escalated, as one of the friends of the Meta glasses owner says ... "I’m not trying to record your ass. I’m trying to record my s**t with my friends, for memories, to have fun, and you’re just being a douche."

Zach simply responded, "That’s the gayest thing I’ve ever heard."

He was also aware the glasses were recording, and with a balled-up fist, he added … "I wanna rip them off your face so bad, cause we’re at a bar."

Thankfully, for Zach, his friends knew how to handle him and the situation ... as they quickly de-escalated things, paid their tab and got him outta there.

We should make it clear ... multiple other witnesses at the bar tell us Zach and his crew asked the guys not to film them more than half a dozen times but the other party kept filming ZB and company in a very secretive and coy way.

And even though no punches were thrown, you can’t help but laugh at the coincidence of this all going down in front of giant, bright pink “Taylor Swift 2024” banner.

Zach is infamously not Taylor's biggest fan, especially after his ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia turned to Swift’s music fiercely to get through their breakup at the end of 2024.