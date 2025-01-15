Barstool's Brianna Chickenfry Lands S.I. Swim Digital Cover After Zach Bryan Split

Zach Bryan's gotta be punching the air right now ... 'cause his ex, Brianna Chickenfry, just posed in front of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cameras -- and she looks phenomenal.

The influencer and Barstool Sports employee was just named the cover model for the publication's January 2025 digital issue ... and she says the gig was all about "reclaiming myself."

BC raved about having the freedom to do whatever she wants ... which certainly sounds like a shot at the country superstar, who she accused of being emotionally abusive during their year and some change of dating.

"It means so much more to me than, like, feeling sexy and being in a cool location," the content creator -- real name Brianna LaPaglia -- told the outlet.

"I'm allowed to do what I want to do, I'm allowed to do it in any fashion, in any amount of clothes, in front of whoever I want and no one has the control over you to tell you what you can and cannot do."

Chickenfry said she was feeling all the emotions throughout the shoot -- including some nerves -- but you wouldn't be able to tell based on the end result.