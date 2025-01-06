Brianna LaPaglia Vows to Stay Single Until Summer After Zach Bryan Split

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia will not be participating in cuffing season this winter ... she's vowed to stay single for the foreseeable future following her breakup from singer Zach Bryan.

The Barstool Sports personality made the confession at the Golden Globes Sunday, where she told Us Weekly she made a pact with "BFFs" podcast cohost Josh Richards about her love life.

As she told the outlet ... she promised her bestie she wouldn't start dating again until the summertime.

In fact, she has an exact date in her mind already for when she can start mingling with singles again -- June 21.

While her podcast partner wasn't confident about her plan, Brianna made it clear she thinks she can stay single throughout the rest of winter ... given she thinks dating "looks like a dark hole that I don’t want to jump into" right now.

More importantly, Brianna said she's feeling more like herself following her high-profile split from the country music sensation.

As TMZ previously reported, Zach shocked fans in October when he announced he and Brianna had called off their relationship after more than a year of dating.

In response to ZB's announcement, Brianna aired their dirty laundry on social media and her podcast ... accusing the singer of infidelity and emotional abuse.

Zach, however, has remained tight-lipped regarding the breakup since sharing his changed relationship status.