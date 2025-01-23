Brianna LaPaglia Says She Might Be 'Fully Lesbian' After Zach Bryan Breakup

Play video content BFFs with Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia says she might be taking a headfirst dive into the lady pool ... admitting her breakup with Zach Bryan has put her off guys -- and, it might be time to go fully lesbian.

The Barstool Sports personality made the announcement during her "BFFs" podcast Wednesday ... telling her cohost Josh Richards she's happy in single life -- and, she's not sure she ever wants to have a boyfriend again.

Richards asks if that means she'd consider dating a woman instead ... and, Brianna doesn't shoot it down -- saying she'd consider it.

In fact, Brianna reveals this wouldn't be a big first step for her ... 'cause she's "dabbled" in lady loving before -- and, she says dating girls might be more her speed.

She adds, "I think that they’re better, so maybe I really am fully a lesbian, so maybe that’s why none of my relationships with men have worked out."

No matter the gender identity of her next partner, Brianna's already said she's not rushing into her next relationship ... telling Us Weekly she made a pact with Richards -- and, she's got to wait until at least the summer before finding a new man.

As you know ... Brianna and Zach broke up in October after dating for about a year -- and, Brianna accused Zach of emotional abuse and infidelity after their split.