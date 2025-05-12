Zach Bryan Sports Black Eye Amid Feud With Country Singer John Moreland
Things weren’t looking too hot for Zach Bryan -- literally -- the country star was out and about rocking a pretty gnarly black eye.
Yep, Zach was keeping it low-key in NYC over the weekend, but that shiner on his face was doing all the talking -- capping off a rollercoaster few weeks that included some fiery back and forth with fellow country crooner John Moreland.
Variety reported earlier this month that Zach inked a fresh deal with Warner Records for at least two more albums, and on top of that, he’s reportedly selling -- or already sold -- his publishing catalog for a jaw-dropping $350-mil payday.
But Moreland clearly wasn't thrilled for him -- taking to his IG Story with a scathing jab ... “$350M is a lot to pay for the f***in off-brand version of me. Y’all have a great day."
Zach was clearly stung by the diss -- posting a screenshot of Moreland’s jab and writing, "Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported."
Bryan, clearly blindsided, pointed out he’d actually written and recorded a duet with Moreland -- "Memphis; The Blues" -- for his 2024 album The Great American Bar Scene. But after the jab, he said he’s pulling the track altogether.
RN though, it seems Zach’s got bigger things to deal with -- like that black eye, which he revealed was the result of an incident at his home!