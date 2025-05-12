Zach Bryan Sports Black Eye Amid Feud With Country Singer John Moreland

Things weren’t looking too hot for Zach Bryan -- literally -- the country star was out and about rocking a pretty gnarly black eye.

Yep, Zach was keeping it low-key in NYC over the weekend, but that shiner on his face was doing all the talking -- capping off a rollercoaster few weeks that included some fiery back and forth with fellow country crooner John Moreland.

Variety reported earlier this month that Zach inked a fresh deal with Warner Records for at least two more albums, and on top of that, he’s reportedly selling -- or already sold -- his publishing catalog for a jaw-dropping $350-mil payday.

But Moreland clearly wasn't thrilled for him -- taking to his IG Story with a scathing jab ... “$350M is a lot to pay for the f***in off-brand version of me. Y’all have a great day."

Zach was clearly stung by the diss -- posting a screenshot of Moreland’s jab and writing, "Yooo just saw this from an artist I’ve always respected and supported."

Bryan, clearly blindsided, pointed out he’d actually written and recorded a duet with Moreland -- "Memphis; The Blues" -- for his 2024 album The Great American Bar Scene. But after the jab, he said he’s pulling the track altogether.