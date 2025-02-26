Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brianna LaPaglia Has No Regrets Over Refusing to Sign Zach Bryan's $12M NDA

Published
022625_brianna_lapaglia_kal
NO MORE MUSICIANS
TMZ.com

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia’s been real open about her messy breakup with Zach Bryan -- and she’s owning it all, including $12 million he allegedly offered her to keep quiet.

We caught up with the Barstool Sports star at LAX Tuesday, and she made it clear -- she's got no regrets about passing on that multimillion-dollar NDA, calling it "devil's money" ... and telling us she doesn't need anyone else's dough.

102224-brianna-lapaglia-kal
"COMPLETELY BLINDSIDED"
Plan Bri Uncut

You have to watch the full video -- Brianna was straight-up repulsed by the money talk ... saying she doesn’t need that offer because she’s more than capable of making her own bag.

As for dating, Brianna admits she does wish her DMs were a bit more flooded, but RN, she’s too busy to even think about a BF.

Brianna Chickenfry Hot Shots
But she’s officially swearing off musicians, hoping that one day she'll end up with a guy with some more low-key qualities.

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia Together
Basically, Brianna wants anybody but Zach -- they broke up in October after about a year together, and she accused him of emotional abuse and infidelity post-split.

