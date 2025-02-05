Brianna LaPaglia Parties in New Orleans With Pals Ahead of Super Bowl

Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is making her presence known down in New Orleans ... landing in The Big Easy with friends ahead of the Super Bowl.

Check it out ... the Barstool Sports personality hits up Bourbon Street with "BFFs" cohost Josh Richards and Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" Cox. Brianna and company are sipping on a variety of NOLA cocktails while bar-hopping hot spots.

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Brianna clearly isn't laying low in the Crescent City ... rocking a black crisscross top -- which just so happens to show off her ample curves.

It seems Brianna is making good on her promise to stay single this winter after her highly publicized breakup from country singer Zach Bryan. Brianna appears to be prioritizing friend time, filming social media content while strolling Bourbon Street.

But, a lot can happen over Super Bowl weekend, especially with half of Tinseltown flocking to the Southern city this weekend for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles faceoff.

It's unconfirmed if Zach will be swinging by NOLA for the Super Bowl ... but he hinted at his attendance when he dropped his new song, "Blue Jean Baby," in celebration of the Eagles' NFC championship win last week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He wrote on Instagram ... "BIRDS WIN. OUT AT MIDNIGHT. SEE YALL IN NEW ORLEANS. EP AND ALBUM BY THE END OF THE YEAR."