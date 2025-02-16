Camille Kostek Praises Brianna LaPaglia's SI Swim Debut, Wants Remi Bader Next!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Camille Kostek is welcoming Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fam with open arms ... and she tells TMZ Sports she already has an eye on which social media superstar should be next!!

We spoke with the cover model at the Sports Illustrated party during Super Bowl week in New Orleans ... a few weeks after LaPaglia appeared on the January 2025 digital cover for the publication.

Safe to say Kostek's a big fan of the move ... 'cause she only had great things to say.

"I'm so excited for her," Kostek said. "I was so excited to welcome her into the rookie family."

Keep in mind, LaPaglia was fresh in the modeling world -- she's famous for her presence on the internet and from her time with Barstool Sports ... as well as her relationship and split from country music star Zach Bryan.

LaPaglia revealed to us she wants to continue modeling after her SI debut ... saying she would love to do something with Alexander Wang.

That said, Kostek -- who began modeling in 2013 -- believes all influencers should give modeling a shot once or twice ... and tells us who should be on the upcoming SI cover.

"I love Remi Bader," the 32-year-old said. "You're gonna love her."

Now, Bader does have model experience ... and has become more famous for her unfiltered content on eating disorders, body transformation, and support for size inclusivity.