Zach Bryan Slammed by DHS for Criticizing ICE Raids in His New Song

Zach Bryan is now in the crosshairs of the Department of Homeland Security, sorta ... officials at the federal agency are clapping back at his critique of ICE in his latest song.

Tricia McLaughlin -- DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs -- took aim at the Grammy-winning country star's music in response to Zach releasing a snippet of a new, untitled track on Instagram Friday, slamming Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

McLaughlin tells TMZ ... "Stick to 'Pink Skies'" -- referring to Zach's famous tune about kids who return home to tell their parents they're proud of how they grew up.

In his untitled snippet, Zach sings that the cops are "cocky motherf***ers" and that ICE has plans to "bust down your door" ... which seems pretty darn negative. Zach also sings that kids around the country are feeling "all scared and all alone," adding there are "middle fingers rising."

As you know, ICE -- which falls under the DHS umbrella -- has come under fire lately because of its alleged heavy-handed enforcement tactics, arrest techniques, and inhuman conditions inside its detention facilities.