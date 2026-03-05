Gavin Newsom Trolls Kristi Noem Over Trump Firing

Gavin Newsom is pouring one out for Kristi Noem ... trolling the outgoing Homeland Security Secretary over her firing.

The California Governor gave a nod to Noem's ouster Thursday with a social media post ... an "In Memoriam" of sorts for Noem's short stint as President Trump's DHS Secretary.

Newsom's post features a slideshow of Noem photos playing to a version of Sarah McLachlan's famous song, "I Will Remember You." It says "IN MEMORIAM KRISTI NOEM 2025 - 2026" and later "IT WAS THE BEST WORST OF TIMES."

The Democrat captioned the post, "Gone, but not forgotten."

As we reported ... Trump fired Noem Thursday over social media, naming Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin as her successor.

