Kristi Noem Blasted by Meghan McCain After President Trump Fires Her

Kristi Noem was a terrible Homeland Security chief who cared more about her looks than doing her damn job ... so say Meghan McCain and Tomi Lahren.

The conservative commentators bashed Noem shortly after President Donald Trump announced she would no longer run DHS ... instead moving her to the position of "Special Envoy for The Shield of Americas."

First up, McCain questioned the massive $220 million advertising campaign DHS paid for ... pointing out an episode of "Game of Thrones" cost HBO far less to produce -- and federal investigators should look into where that money went.

McCain later added, "BYE WIG" ... a reference to the hair extensions many believe the former Secretary of Homeland Security uses.

Lahren didn't mince words either ... claiming Noem made her job about herself and her appearance -- calling it a "giant distraction from the mission" -- an allegation Tomi says would be apt to described her time as the Governor of South Dakota as well.

She encourages her followers to hide their dogs, too ... a cutting reference to Noem executing one of her own.

Play video content

President Trump has tapped Republican Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin to take over DHS. The prez reportedly asked aides to put together a list of candidates following Noem's disastrous Congressional hearing on Tuesday where GOP Senator Thom Tillis ripped into her.