Pam Bondi Quietly Moved to U.S. Military Base After Threats

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was quietly moved to a Washington D.C. military base after receiving threats from drug cartels and people pissed about her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to the New York Times.

Bondi was spirited out of her regular D.C. digs to her new home on the military base in the past month after her staff informed federal law enforcement about the threats, the paper reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The NYT says Bondi saw an uptick in the threats after the arrest and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S Delta Forces in January.

Several other senior Trump officials have also been relocated to highly secure military facilities in or around D.C. after getting threats.

According to the NYT ... those officials include Trump's top domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, departing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In addition, Army secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Navy secretary John Phelan have been moved to military installations, the NYT said, adding that Phelan was rehoused after his D.C. home went up in flames last year.

The paper noted it's unclear whether the Trump officials are paying rent to live on military properties with the exception of Noem, who shelled out “fair-market rent” for her housing in 2025, her spokesperson said.