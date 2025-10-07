Pam Bondi Grilled by Senator Over Alleged Trump-Epstein Compromising Photos

Play video content PBS NewsHour

President Trump can't seem to shake the Jeffrey Epstein plague ... because U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi got into a fiery exchange over the "Epstein Files" with a senator during a congressional hearing.

Bondi faced off Tuesday with the Senate Judiciary Committee and, when it came time for Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) to ask questions of the AG, things got really heated really fast!

Check out video ... which shows perhaps the most heated back-and-forth during their 11-minute-plus confrontation. Whitehouse earlier kicked off the questioning by asking Bondi how many "suspicious activity reports" related to Trump-Epstein her team has investigated.

Bondi sidestepped the question ... suggesting Whitehouse might have asked it because he's concerned about allegedly taking money from one of Epstein's closest confidants.

Then it goes from bad to worse ... Whitehouse pivots, asking Bondi if the FBI has found photos of Trump with half-naked young women Epstein showed to other people.

Pissed, Bondi accuses the senator of making salacious remarks and trying to slander Trump, again accusing him of allegedly accepting money from an Epstein associate. Whitehouse, undeterred, asks the question again, but Bondi offers no response.

As you know, Epstein hanged himself in a federal lockup while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019. But he's been following Trump around like a bad spirit ever since the prez started talking about releasing the "Epstein Files," which has still not happened.