Epstein Survivor Says Traumatic Sexual Assaults Were Blocked From Her Memory

A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse says she can't remember all of the horrors he inflicted on her ... because her traumatized brain blocked the memories out.

We spoke to Marina Lacerda -- known as "Minor Victim-1" in legal documents, who revealed her identity back in September -- and asked her about a turning point in her association with the convicted pedophile.

Marina tells a story about gathering with other survivors of Epstein in recent years ... and, she says she was shocked to hear other survivors talk about Epstein raping them.

She turned to a friend -- another survivor she only identifies as "Jane Doe" in our conversation -- and says she expressed disbelief upon learning the info.

However, Marina's friend sat her down and told her that Marina herself was raped ... and other survivors were forced by Epstein to watch it happen.

Marina says her friend told her Epstein would line them up in the room and watch Marina ... while telling them they should act and treat him just like Marina -- who he called a "good girl."

As you know ... Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019 -- however, the release of the infamous files related to him has made him ever-present in the public consciousness.