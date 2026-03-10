Epstein's Zorro Ranch Reportedly Searched by New Mexico Investigators

State officials in New Mexico are reportedly conducting the first known thorough search of Jeffrey Epstein's infamous Zorro Ranch ... years after an anonymous tip alleged there were bodies buried on the property.

According to The New York Times, investigators began their search Monday, but acknowledged the passage of time may make things difficult.

The state's attorney general, Raúl Torrez, wrote in The Albuquerque Journal last week that there will be "real obstacles" to finding evidence of any potential offenses that may or may not have taken place on the ranch, but that "the people of New Mexico, and those who were harmed, are entitled to a complete and transparent accounting of what we found and what we did not."

As we reported ... an anonymous tip from someone who claimed to have worked at the ranch accused Epstein of ordering the dead bodies of 2 abused girls be buried in the hills outside the ranch. That tip was apparently made in 2019, the year Epstein died, but it's unclear if the FBI ever looked into it.

Since Epstein's death, the ranch has changed hands. The new owner, Don Huffines, who won the Republican primary for Texas comptroller last week, has said he's fully willing to comply with the state investigation.