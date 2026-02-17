Jeffrey Epstein's Infamous Zorro Ranch Never Visited by Police, New Owner Says

The new owner of Jeffrey Epstein's notorious Zorro Ranch in New Mexico is speaking out, claiming the property was never visited by police despite numerous allegations women and girls were sex trafficked there for years.

Don Huffines — a wealthy Texas businessman and former Republican state senator with ties to MAGA — posted a message on X Monday night, saying he and his family purchased the ranch in 2024 and "maintained an open line of communication with local authorities."

In 2023, four years after Epstein’s death, San Rafael Ranch had been listed on the open market for years and was scheduled for public auction.



At the time of the sale, it was marketed that the proceeds would go to the victims. It has since been confirmed by the estate’s… @DonHuffines

However, law enforcement never requested access to the Santa Fe property even though Epstein was accused of sex trafficking and sexually assaulting women and girls there when he was alive, according to Huffines. There was also talk about bodies being buried on the property ... but that was never proven.

In his X post, Huffines noted he always made it clear he would allow police to have full access to the property with his total cooperation, yet the authorities never took him up on his offer.

Now, Huffines is doing some good with the property by renaming it San Rafael Ranch -- after the saint associated with healing -- and turning it into a Christian retreat. He and his family purchased the ranch 4 years after Epstein's death at a public auction.