Epstein Files Include Provocative Videos, DOJ Says No Crimes on Camera

Play video content DOJ

Jeffrey Epstein had a massive stash of videos depicting young, scantily clad females -- and we're now getting a glimpse into the pedophile's perverted world -- although none of it is criminal, at least according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ recently released roughly 2,000 redacted videos as part of the latest dump of the Epstein Files ... and while you can see several of the victims in their underwear ... at no point do you ever see Epstein, or anyone else, touching or engaging with them in any way.

Check out the video showing a compilation of women whose faces the DOJ has concealed to protect their identities. Most of them are striking various poses or mimicking models walking a runway.

Considering Epstein's reputation, there's an obvious reason for concern ... but the feds say there were no crimes committed in these videos. In a 2025 memo, an FBI agent wrote they confiscated videos and photos from Epstein's electronic devices at his residences in NYC and Palm Beach.

After reviewing all the content, the FBI found no evidence the women were abused in the videos or in the pics. It's not clear how old they are, but the FBI agent on the case wrote ... some of the females could be in their late teens.

Earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche voiced similar rhetoric about the files, in general, telling CNN's Dana Bash, the DOJ "reviewed the files, the quote Epstein files, and there was nothing in there that allowed us to prosecute anybody."