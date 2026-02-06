Tony Hawk Denies He Got Married on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island

Tony Hawk's denying he got married on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private island ... and he's describing the accusation of an association with the dead convicted sex offender "a narrative of nonsense."

FYI ... the pro skateboarder's name popped up in the new tranche of the latest Epstein Files release ... his name came up during a 2024 conversation between a tipster and a threat intake examiner at the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

The tipster claimed she'd been trafficked to Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, and said she was there when Hawk got married on the island.

Hawk rejected the claim on Instagram Thursday, detailing where each of his four wedding ceremonies took place. While his third wedding to Lhotse Merriam -- they were married from 2006 to 2011 -- did happen on an island ... it was on Tavarua in Fiji, in the Pacific Ocean ... about 8,500 miles from Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean Sea.

Hawk pointed out the photographer for his third wedding has the same last name as Jeffrey Epstein -- who died in prison in 2019 -- but Hawk clarified they weren't connected in any other way.

Hawk apologized to the photographer and said he'd unfairly been "pulled into the misinformation vortex."