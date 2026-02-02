President Trump Threatens to Sue Trevor Noah For Epstein Joke at Grammys

President Trump is taking aim at Trevor Noah for his Jeffrey Epstein joke during Sunday's Grammy Awards, threatening to sue the comedian and calling him a "total loser."

47 hopped on his Truth Social platform Monday to blast the 2026 Grammy Awards along with Noah -- the host of the show. Trump claimed the Grammys were the "WORST, virtually unwatchable" telecast, noting that CBS is lucky 2026 would be the last year it would broadcast "this garbage litter" after a 10-year run.

Then Trump zeroed in on Noah, saying he's almost as bad as the low-rated late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. The commander-in-chief said Noah "INCORRECTLY" stated during the broadcast that Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island, which Trump categorically denied.

Then Trump warned Noah that he better get his facts straight fast, threatening to file a lawsuit against him for a bunch of money.

🇺🇸⚡️ — Trevor Noah at the Grammys:

Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/o5btl7tLNw — Mohammad Javid (@PhyuLay60937915) February 2, 2026 @PhyuLay60937915

After Billie Eilish took home the Grammy for song of the year, Noah cracked the Epstein joke, saying, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”