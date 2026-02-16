Jeffrey Epstein Emails Refer to Toxic 'Zombie Drug' Plants He Kept

Jeffrey Epstein may have had a collection of highly poisonous plants known to produce a drug that blocks free will in its victims ... according to newly discovered emails in the last document dump of the Epstein Files.

In one of the uncovered messages, Epstein sends an email asking about his "trumpet plants at nursery."

For background ... Angel's Trumpet plants are extremely toxic and produce a drug called scopolamine, which is known to basically turn humans into zombies, wiping them of memory and eliminating their free will. Severe intoxication reportedly may even cause paralysis and death.

Even more alarming, scopolamine reportedly doesn't show up on toxicology reports.

And if you're wondering if Epstein was aware of this ... there's an excellent chance he was. In another email, he was sent an article all about the effects of scopolamine and the plant it comes from.

Epstein died in his cell in 2019 awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Lawmakers voted to force President Donald Trump's Dept. of Justice to publicly release the Epstein Files last year ... they've been dropped in batches, the most recent last month ... though the DOJ says there won't be any more forthcoming.