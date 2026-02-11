Joe Rogan Turned Down Meet-and-Greet With Jeffrey Epstein

Play video content The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan got an unwanted invitation to meet with Jeffrey Epstein ... but the popular podcaster quickly turned it down, saying, "B*tch, are you high?"

On Tuesday, Rogan was chatting with Cheryl Hines on an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" when he brought up that he once interviewed Lawrence Krauss -- a theoretical physicist -- and Epstein's name crawled into their convo.

According to Rogan, Krauss spoke with Epstein about potentially meeting Rogan in a 2017 email exchange, which wound up in the Epstein Files. Epstein wrote that he listened to Rogan's discussion with Krauss and found the podcaster to be "funny." The late pedophile then asked Krauss to set up an intro with Rogan.

During Tuesday's podcast, Rogan told Hines there would be no way in hell he would have met with Epstein, especially after Googling the guy's name and reading all about the dude's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida.

Rogan admitted to Hines that he's in the "Epstein Files," but that he told Krauss, "B*tch, are you high?" when the physicist asked if he wanted to meet with Epstein. Rogan added, "Like what the f*** are you talking about?"