Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Assistant Scores Massage Table, Art in NASCAR Driver Divorce

Sarah Kellen -- one of the women authorities believe was part of Jeffrey Epstein’s inner circle -- got a massage table and several Israeli artifacts as part of her divorce settlement, TMZ has learned.

Sarah and her ex-husband, NASCAR driver Brian Vickers, inked the deal back on December 18, 2025.

Per the agreement, Sarah got to keep five Israeli artifacts selected by her ex from among items including a sword, glass tear jar, small oil lamp, small vase, large jar, medium cup, large oil lamp and a metal arrow tip. She also got to keep half of a collection of Israeli coins.

Sarah also got a “massage table and three leather cutouts framed in Thailand.” Per the court docs, she also scored a DJ deck, game table and two small stones statues of a man and woman in Bali.

Per the docs, the exes agreed the embryos created via in-vitro process will be destroyed. Sarah and Brian will be responsible for any debts in their name ... Brian also agreed to pay Sarah $200,000 once the divorce became final ... another $200,000 six months later, and a final payment of $200,000 six months after that.

Both waived rights to receive spousal support, but Brian agreed to pay $20,000 toward Sarah’s legal fees.

After her alleged friendship with Epstein, Sarah wed the NASCAR driver on September 16, 2023, in a ceremony in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Per courts docs, Brian filed for divorce on February 25, 2025, as the Epstein scandal continued to grow.

He said the marriage was "irretrievably broken.” The race car driver said they had no children and were not expecting any.

