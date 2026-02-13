Billionaire Sultan Resigns as CEO of DP World Amid Epstein Files Scandal

Billionaire Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has resigned from the top spot of major logistics company DP World ... after his links to Jeffrey Epstein put the business in jeopardy.

The multinational company -- owned by the government of the city of Dubai in the UAE -- put out a statement Friday announcing a new world chairman and new group CEO ... positions held by Sulayem.

While the statement doesn't actually name Sulayem, its meaning is clear ... the multibillionaire is officially out the door.

The decision comes just a day after numerous financial groups in the United States and Canada threatened to cut ties with DP World after emails between Sulayem and Epstein were released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A couple of shocking exchanges were released ... with one email from Epstein asking Sulayem what time he'd like his massage in New York City. Epstein was infamous for having underage females massage and perform sexual acts on him. It's unclear if this is what he was offering Sulayem.