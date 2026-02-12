White House Rips Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Alleged Trump Execution Threat

President Trump's White House is ripping Rep. Ilhan Omar after she seemingly called for him to be executed for allegedly being a pedophile.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson tells TMZ ... "It should deeply concern every single American that Congresswoman Omar is spreading such egregious lies and calling for the execution of President Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts."

The response comes after the Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota posted on social media, "The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files. At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them."

The Trump White House tells us ... "Democrats should immediately condemn this post and urge their colleague to stop lying and inciting political violence against the sitting President."

POTUS referred to Rep. Omar Tuesday night as a "fake 'congresswoman'" ... though it's unclear exactly what Trump means by that.

As you know ... the prez's former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has received a ton of attention over the past several months ... and Trump is mentioned numerous times in the files.