Ilhan Omar Seems to Reference Trump as 'Pedophile Protection Party' Leader

President Donald Trump and his party might hate Somalia ... but, at least Somalia executes pedophiles there instead of electing them -- so says Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota took to social media, apparently to express her frustration with POTUS, after Trump badmouthed the country where she was born in a Tuesday night Fox News interview ... in which he claimed Somali immigrants are damaging the state.

Omar -- who moved to the U.S. at 12 years old -- posted on her X account ... "The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files. At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them." Her account has more than 2.7 million followers.

Trump: "Somalia has come in here -- what they've done to our country, these people -- they've come into our country, and what they've done with that fake congresswoman. She's so bad." pic.twitter.com/SX5idZqV3R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2026 @atrupar

Trump also referred to Omar Tuesday night as a "fake congresswoman" ... it's unclear exactly what he means by that.

As you know ... the president's former association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has received a ton of attention over the past several months -- and, he's mentioned numerous times in the infamous files.

The president has denied all accusations of wrongdoing against him ... claiming he cut off his relationship with Epstein decades ago.