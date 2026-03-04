Police Activity Seen on Former Epstein Island, New Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Something's up with Epstein Island ... because new video shows police boats speeding toward the late pedophile's former lair ... and we've learned it's related to an active investigation.

TMZ obtained video showing Virgin Islands police cruising up to Little St. James island with their police lights activated ... and it looks like there is another law enforcement vessel already docked.

Deborah Hodge, Chief of Police for the Virgin Islands Police Department, tells TMZ ... the police response is related to an active investigation that does NOT have to do with Epstein.

Hodge would not disclose the nature of the investigation, but she did confirm that it's the Virgin Islands PD in the video. She says the department doesn't have police helicopters at their disposal, so they use boats ... as we see in the footage.

Epstein allegedly used Little St. James as part of his alleged underage sex trafficking ring. Prosecutors claim Epstein would take girls -- some as young as 11 -- to the islands, where he and his cronies would sexually assault them.