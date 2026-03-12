Valerie Bertinelli Says Idiots In Congress Are Protecting Pedophiles

Play video content The View

Valerie Bertinelli is angry and disappointed by the overall response to the Epstein Files ... and she says "idiots in Congress" are protecting pedophiles. The famous chef was on "The View" Wednesday, plugging her new memoir, "Getting Naked," where she talks about being sexually abused at the age of 11 ... and the conversation made its way to current events ... namely, the Epstein Files.

Valeria told the panel she's pissed because "pedophiles aren't being held accountable" and she ripped Congress for sitting on their hands.

She also lamented the way sexual abuse survivors are being treated in this country ... going beyond just the Epstein Files.