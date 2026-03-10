Bill and Hillary Clinton Have NYC Date Night Days After Being Grilled On Epstein

Play video content BACKGRID

Bill and Hillary Clinton were blowing off steam with a little NYC date night -- their sighting coming just days after they got grilled over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The couple were spotted leaving Italian hotspot Il Tinello after dinner Monday night ... Hillary flashing a quick wave to people outside as she slid into their waiting ride, with Bill trailing right behind.

Judging by the scene, the mood was pretty breezy -- relaxed, casual, and a far cry from the hot seat they were in during those Epstein depositions.

As you know, Hillary and former President Bill Clinton were deposed separately last week.

Hillary insisted she never even met Epstein. Bill, meanwhile, says he had zero clue Epstein was up to anything shady -- and even offered an explanation for that eyebrow-raising photo from the files showing him in a hot tub with a mystery person whose identity was redacted.