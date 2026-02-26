Hillary Clinton Says She Doesn't Recall Ever Encountering Jeffrey Epstein

Hillary Clinton says she does "not recall ever encountering" Jeffrey Epstein ... and she says the House Oversight Committee is using her to "distract attention from President Trump's actions."

The former Secretary of State is testifying right now at a building in Upstate New York, near where the Clintons have a house.

Hillary reportedly blasted the committee in her opening statement, according to Fox News, saying ... "A committee endeavoring to stop human trafficking would seek to understand what specific steps are needed to fix a system that allowed Epstein to get away with his crimes in 2008."

She continued ... "But that's not happening. Instead, you have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers."

Hillary also denied having any knowledge of Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's crimes.

The deposition is a recorded interview behind closed doors ... though the Clintons initially pushed for a public hearing. Committee Chair James Comer, a GOP Congressman from Kentucky, claimed it was standard procedure for committees to conduct closed-door interviews before public hearings.

The House Oversight Committee threatened to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress last year.

Hillary has maintained she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton -- who is set to be deposed Friday -- have little information to offer the committee about Epstein. Neither Bill nor Hillary have been accused of committing any crimes in connection to the disgraced financier.