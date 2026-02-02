Clintons Agree To Testify Before House In Jeffrey Epstein Probe

Bill and Hillary Clinton are going to answer questions under oath about Jeffrey Epstein.

The Clintons agreed Monday to testify as part of the House Oversight Committee's investigation into Epstein, the convicted pedophile, who used to hang out with Bill.

Bill and Hillary had been fighting a subpoena from Rep. James Comer, the GOP chairman on the House Oversight Committee, but they waved the white flag and agreed to testify only days before the House was expected to hold a vote on holding them in criminal contempt of Congress.

Bill's deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said in a statement ... "They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone."

It's unclear when the Clintons will testify.

Photographs of Bill have been included in the Epstein Files releases ... and flight logs from Epstein's private jet show Bill took four international trips on the plane in 2002 and 2003, which was before Epstein was charged with sex crimes.

Bill has said he's never been to Epstein's island ... and Hillary's said she never met or spoken with the dead pedo.