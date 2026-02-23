Ex-Prince Andrew's Famous Post-Arrest Photo Hung Inside Louvre Museum

Play video content Instagram/@everybodyhateselon_

Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew had his portrait hung inside the world famous Louvre Museum in Paris, France ... but, trust us, it's not what you think.

A UK-based activist group called "People Vs Elon" poked fun at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest last week by framing a now famous photo of the former prince slumped in the backseat of a car with a horrified look on his face and hanging it against a wall inside the Louvre on Sunday.

The activist group even filmed their prank and posted the video on Tik Tok with a caption that read “He’s Sweating Now," which refers to a comment once made by Andrew who said he would never sweat. The activists also wrote, “they say 'hang it in the louvre'. So we did #princeandrew." It's unclear if the Louvre removed Andrew's picture frame.

Before the photo was snapped by a Reuters photographer, Andrew had endured 11 hours of questioning at a police station after being accused of suspicion of misconduct in public office in connection with his ties to convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. Police say Andrew allegedly shared confidential information with Epstein while he was the UK's trade envoy in 2010 and 2011.

Last Thursday, Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on his 66th birthday at his estate in Sandringham, England.