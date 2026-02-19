Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

President Trump Says Former Prince Andrew's Arrest Is 'A Shame'

Trump on Former Prince Andrew Arrest Is Very Sad, So Bad for Royal Family

President Trump says former Prince Andrew's arrest in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein Files is bad for the British royal family.

Trump was asked about Andrew's Thursday arrest during a scrum with reporters on Air Force One and said he thinks "it's a shame."

POTUS went on to say the whole situation was "very sad" and "so bad" for the Royals.

Trump said he's an "expert" on the Epstein Files as someone who has "been totally exonerated."

After answering the question about Andrew, Trump started talking about himself and Epstein ... claiming Epstein "was against me" and was "fighting me in the election."

Andrew was arrested by British police today on suspicion of sending confidential British trade reports to Epstein back in 2010. He's since been released from custody.

