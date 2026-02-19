Read Ex-Prince Andrew's Possibly Incriminating Emails to Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor -- formerly known as Prince Andrew -- was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office ... and the alleged emails he shared with Jeffrey Epstein may have played a major role in the police investigation.

While allegations of sexual assault have plagued Andrew for years, the latest Epstein Files drop stirred up new suspicions of a completely different nature as well ... the former Duke of York is now accused of using his role as Britain's special envoy for international trade to share confidential information with Epstein.

According to reports, one email sent in November 2010 appears to show Andrew telling Epstein they have "some interesting things to discuss and plot."

In another, Andrew allegedly sent Epstein a "confidential brief" produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province for International Investment Opportunities -- that's in Afghanistan -- asking Epstein who else might be interested in the brief's information.

As we reported ... the disgraced ex-royal was apprehended by Thames Valley Police officers at his home today.

Andrew was Britain’s special envoy for international trade at the time, a position he held for 10 years. A conviction in the case would carry a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the United Kingdom.

