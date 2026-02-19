King Charles Breaks Silence About Brother Andrew's Arrest, Will Work With Police

King Charles III is weighing in on the arrest of his brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, saying he fully supports the police investigation into Andrew's alleged wrongdoing in connection with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

As the world knows, Andrew was arrested Thursday by British cops at his home in England on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The ex-royal has been under tremendous scrutiny due to his longtime association with Epstein, who died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Play video content TMZ.com

King Charles has now issued a public statement, sharing that he's deeply concerned after learning of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

Charles then said there will be a "full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

He also pledged his "wholehearted support and co-operation" to the authorities, noting that he will not comment further as the process takes its course.

Play video content OCTOBER 2025 BBC Newsnight

Last October, Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles following the publicity surrounding his ties to Epstein.

Play video content Getty

Watch the video ... King Charles did not acknowledge questions from the press about his brother's arrest Thursday.

Meanwhile, the family of Virginia Giuffre, who first accused Andrew of sexual assault and died by suicide last year, applauded Thames Valley Police after the ex-prince was taken into custody.

Giuffre's family told CBS News ... "At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."