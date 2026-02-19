Virginia Giuffre's Family Reacts to Former Prince Andrew's Arrest

Play video content NBC for Today Show

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, who publicly accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former Prince Andrew of sexual abuse and died by suicide, is applauding the latter's arrest on Thursday.

Her brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts told NBC the arrest feels like a "surreal moment" and a "piece of justice" that Giuffre has been fighting for.

Her siblings told CBS in a separate statement... "At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty."

They also thanked the U.K.'s Thames Valley Police for locking him up, adding ... "He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you."

The younger brother of King Charles III was arrested over suspicions of misconduct in public office after being accused of sharing confidential information with Epstein while working as a member of the royal family.

Charles shared a statement of his own, pledging his "wholehearted support and co-operation" the authorities.

Andrew has been linked to Epstein for years, and he has appeared in the Epstein files -- including images of him on all fours while leaning over what appears to be a young woman or girl lying on the floor.

He was stripped of his royal titles in late 2025 amid intense public backlash due to his undeniable association with the late sex offender ... something Virginia's family also raved about at the time.

Giuffre was one of the first people to publicly come forward and accuse Epstein of abuse ... claiming she first met him when she was 16 years old after Ghislaine Maxwell recruited her into his complex sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell was found guilty on five counts of sex trafficking in 2021 and Epstein died by suicide in 2019 in a New York jail before his trial for federal sex trafficking charges commenced.

