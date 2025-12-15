Congressman Probing Epstein Files Believes Trump, Bannon Knew About Sex Trafficking

Donald Trump and Steve Bannon must've known Jeffrey Epstein was sex trafficking and abusing girls, because Epstein proudly displayed photos of his victims ... so says one of the members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee that's been releasing photos and documents from the Epstein estate.

In a recent photo dump, there's an image of Bannon and Epstein sitting at a desk ... and on the desk is a framed photograph of what appears to be a young girl passed out on a couch.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat from Virginia who sits on the committee, tells TMZ ... the creepy snap of Bannon and Epstein backs up what victims have said about the late pedophile -- that he displayed his trafficking and abuse for everyone to see and wasn't shy about it -- and that makes it "hard for us to believe that people like Bannon and Trump didn't know, particularly Bannon."

It's unclear when the Bannon/Epstein photo was snapped. Subramanyam says Bannon was advising Epstein as late as 2018, years after Epstein was convicted for soliciting prostitution of a minor. He says anyone associating with Epstein after the controversial 2008 Florida plea deal is "particularly egregious."

Subramanyam says he doesn't know who the person in the photo on Epstein's desk is, but he tells us ... "What we do know is that victims like Virginia [Giuffre] said repeatedly that he displayed and hung up photos of his victims and conquests."

And, get this ... Subramanyam says, "From what victims like Virginia had said, the motives were to show off his conquests and sometimes implied blackmail."

Bannon -- an advisor to President Trump -- and Epstein are also seen in another photo, taking a mirror selfie.

Trump's present in several photos released by the Epstein estate, and there have been other references to him ... including Trump-branded condoms and a Halloween pumpkin, the "Trumpkin."

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson tells TMZ ... "Here's the reality: Democrats like Stacey Plaskett and Hakeem Jeffries were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein AFTER he was a convicted sex offender. The Democrat hoax against President Trump has been repeatedly debunked and the Trump Administration has done more for Epstein's victims than Democrats ever have by repeatedly calling for transparency, releasing thousands of pages of documents, and calling for further investigations into Epstein's Democrat friends. It's time for the media to stop regurgitating Democrat talking points and start asking Democrats why they wanted to hang around Epstein after he was convicted."