Jeffrey Epstein's Creepy Naked Bubble Bath Photo

Jeffrey Epstein was anything but squeaky clean ... but a new photo shows the late child sex predator taking a bubble bath ... and as with anything Epstein, it's heavy on the creep factor.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee just released another batch of photos sent to them by Epstein's estate ... and the highlight -- or lowlight -- here is this creepy snap of Epstein peering around the shower curtain as he sits in a tub full of suds.

JE is looking into the camera with a glint in his eyes as he rests his head on a towel, and the curtain is hiding the rest of his body from the chest down ... so no money shot of his alleged egg-shaped penis.