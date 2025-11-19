Jeffrey Epstein 'Egg-Shaped Penis' Deposition Inspired by Michael Jackson Kid-Sex Trial

Jeffrey Epstein's got a loose connection to Michael Jackson ... the attorney who asked Epstein in a deposition if he had an oval-shaped unit tells us he was taking a cue from a famous MJ trial.

Spencer Kuvin, the lawyer who grilled Epstein in the infamous 2009 deposition, tells TMZ ... he got the idea to question Epstein about his alleged "egg-shaped penis" from the King of Pop's kid-sex trial.

Play video content

He says the prosecutor in the MJ case wanted to enter into evidence graphic photos of splotches on Michael's penis so an alleged abuse victim could identify the skin discoloration known as vitiligo. MJ had originally submitted to having the graphic photos taken during a 1994 investigation into whether the pop star molested a boy.

Kuvin tells us he wanted to run the same play in a civil lawsuit filed by Epstein's underage accusers. His plan was to file a motion with the court to get a doctor to examine Epstein's junk to see if the analysis matched the description given by one of the Epstein victims in the suit, in hopes of proving Epstein whipped it out in front of her.

By asking the "egg-shaped penis" question, Kuvin says he was also trying to antagonize and embarrass Epstein as part of a strategy to get him to blurt out something he wouldn't want to say ... given there was a high chance Epstein would plead the fifth -- which Epstein did throughout the depo.

Kuvin says he never actually got the chance to file the motion or have Epstein evaluated by a doctor, because Epstein settled the lawsuit before it got to that stage.

Epstein stormed out of the first deposition after being shocked by questioning about the shape of his member, but the court ordered him to sit for a second depo ... and Kuvin says he grilled Epstein over sex toys found inside his home, including a vibrator, a large purple dildo, and peach massage oil. He says Epstein pleaded the fifth for each of the questions during the second depo.