New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Show Trump, Clinton, Bannon and Others

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump in New Epstein Photos
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a fresh batch of photos Friday sent to the committee by Jeffrey Epstein's estate ... with images featuring President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon and Richard Branson are also in the trove of photos, which includes a shot of Trump condoms. The photo appears to show a pile of wrapped condoms with Trump's face on them and the words "I'm HUUUUGE!" written on the bottom.

jeffrey epstein donald trump House Oversight Committee Democrats 3
In another, a much younger Trump greets a smiling blonde woman, while Epstein appears to lead him through a crowd.

jeffrey epstein donald trump House Oversight Committee Democrats 2
Shots of Woody show the director while he appears to be filming something on the estate. In the pic, Epstein hovers over the filmmaker's shoulder, seeming to peer at a monitor at video village.

jeffrey epstein and woody allen House Oversight Committee Democrats 2
Woody is also seen hobnobbing with Steve Bannon in a private conversation at Epstein's home and chatting with others on a private jet. Yet another shows Woody cracking jokes over a dinner table.

Clinton posed with Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein for a portrait at a dress casual event, gripping Maxwell by the waist as he smiles for the camera.

jeffrey epstein bill clinton House Oversight Committee Democrats 1
In a social media post, Democrats on the Congressional House Oversight Committee said the Epstein estate forwarded about 95,000 unseen photos.

Story developing ...

