Halloween Photo of President 'Trumpkin' Released by House Oversight Committee

Ever wonder what President Donald Trump would look like as a pumpkin head?

Well, look no further, because the House Oversight Committee has released a picture of the Commander-in-Chief as a Halloween pumpkin head as part of the Jeffrey Epstein photo dump this past week.

As you can see, it's called a "Trumpkin" with Donald's famous blonde combover, puckered lips and slightly altered catch phrase, "Make Halloween Great Again." ut what the hell is the "Trumpkin" pic doing among the more than 90 Epstein photos already released -- many of them showing lurid images with freaky sex toys and Epstein, naked, in a bubble bath? God only knows!

Ranking member Robert Garcia says, "These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world."