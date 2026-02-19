King Charles Wasn't Informed About Former Prince Andrew's Arrest in Advance

Prince Andrew’s fall from grace just hit a new low ... because neither King Charles III nor Buckingham Palace got a heads-up before cops swooped in and arrested him today.

BBC News reports the bust went down without any warning given to the King or any palace insiders -- the disgraced ex-royal was cuffed Thursday morning in England in connection with explosive revelations from the Epstein Files ... he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending confidential British trade reports to Epstein back in 2010.

Once Charles got wind of the drama, he wasted no time distancing himself -- releasing a statement making it crystal clear he fully backs the police probe into Andrew’s alleged ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A conviction for official misconduct would carry a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the United Kingdom.

Andrew’s reputation has been radioactive for years thanks to his association with Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

