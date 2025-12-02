Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Probably Won't Get Paid After Leaving Royal Lodge

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's had a rough couple of years, and it looks like things are only getting tougher for the man formerly known as Prince Andrew ... because he likely won't have a payday after leaving the Royal Lodge.

The brother of King Charles was tentatively set to receive upwards of £488,000 -- about $644,000 USD -- upon his early eviction from the property he called home for over two decades, reports CNN.

According to the Crown Estate, cash will only go to Andrew if “no end-of-tenancy repairs or dilapidations are required.”

Andrew paid £1 million for the Royal Lodge in 2003 for a 75-year lease on the property. He's expected to foot the bill for any refurbishing or maintenance of the grounds.

Of course Andrew's not out on the streets ... he'll be moving to Sandringham, located roughly 100 miles north of London, and his accommodation will be funded by King Charles.

Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson -- who also resided at the Royal Lodge -- is going to have to find her own place.