Ghislaine Maxwell Reveals Urine Envy in Epstein Files Email

Ghislaine Maxwell apparently has a jealous streak just now coming to light, and it relates to special act -- a urine fetish -- and, it was recently uncovered in Jeffrey Epstein file emails.

Here's the deal ... we've just found a 2002 email exchange in the massive trove of Epstein documents released earlier this year, between Maxwell and a man named Philip Levine, in which Maxwell asks Levine how he could send her pictures of "Baron" being "unfaithful" to her with another woman.

She explains ... "I am devastated. Tell me he did not pee on her too. At least if he did not do that I know that he does not feel threatened so I still hold pride of place." It's unclear if Ghislaine's joking in her email or totally serious.

Philip replies Baron held his bladder all night ... though he adds the man did jump on a woman named Caro and "seriously tried f***ing her" on his bed recently as well. He says Baron engaged in some "Big time humping!!!" because Caro's his size.

Ghislaine responds with, "Stop it. My jealous quodlibet (look it up in the dictionary if you have not used this word before) is already full".

We'll admit "quodlibet" isn't a word in our arsenal, so we took Maxwell's advice ... and, after looking it up, her sentence still doesn't make much sense -- but, suffice to say, she's envious of the watersports.

As you know ... numerous emails between Epstein, Maxwell and other famous faces have come out over the last year, leading to major upheavals.

Play video content TMZ.com