Former Prince Andrew Spotted Leaving UK Police Station After Arrest

Here's the first look at former Prince Andrew leaving a police station in England ... and he's in the back seat of a Range Rover.

Andrew was arrested earlier today on suspicion of sending confidential British trade reports to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2010 ... allegedly revealed in Epstein Files documents amid his longtime friendship with the convicted pedophile.

It looks like Andrew is trying to lie down in the back seat of the Range Rover to avoid being seen by a horde of press that was camped out at the police station ... but a photog got the money shot.

As we reported ... the disgraced ex-royal -- who now goes by his name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor -- was arrested by Thames Valley Police officers on suspicion of misconduct in public office at his home today, on his 66th birthday. The arrest comes a couple weeks after an anti-royal organization asked authorities to investigate whether Andrew shared confidential British financial info in 2010 with Epstein.

Andrew was Britain’s special envoy for international trade at the time, a position he held for 10 years.

As you know, Andrew had close ties with Epstein for years while the notorious pedophile was allegedly sexually abusing underage girls. Andrew's name is all over the Epstein Files, which were released by the U.S. Department of Justice after President Trump signed a bill requiring them to be released to the public.

In the Epstein Files, Andrew is pictured kneeling over an unidentified woman sprawled out on a floor.