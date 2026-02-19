King Charles Attends London Fashion Week After Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

It was back to regularly scheduled programming for King Charles III after former Prince Andrew's Thursday arrest ... his Royal Highness was snapped at London Fashion Week.

Charles took in British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker's show, sitting front row as models glided down the catwalk.

While he ignored questions about his brother at the event, Charles issued a statement earlier fully supporting the police.

Play video content Getty

He wrote ... "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

Last October, Charles stripped Andrew of his royal titles following the publicity surrounding Andrew's ties to Epstein.

Play video content TMZ.com