Bella Hadid Pulled Over Just Before Boyfriend's Public Intoxication Arrest

Bella Hadid's boyfriend Adan Banuelos was arrested for public intoxication last weekend ... and now we have more details from cops about how it all unfolded.

The papers, obtained by TMZ, state that Bella had been pulled over in a traffic stop by deputies at Gator's Cantina in Weatherford, Texas, when Adan approached them in the parking lot.

The arresting officer writes, "I immediately noted that Adan's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy."

Bella Hadid is mentioned in the arrest report and identified as Adan's girlfriend ... that should dispel those breakup rumors.

According to the report, the cowboy and horse trainer told officers he was worried about his girlfriend. The officer said as Adan continued to speak, there was a detectable "odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath."

Cops say Adan told them Bella left her cellphone in the bar and he "followed her" because he "cared for her."

The docs add that while Adan was talking to officers, his vehicle -- a white truck -- was left running with a dog, which Adan said was Bella's, inside.

The report says Adan eventually admitted to drinking "four" beers over the course of the day and agreed to take a field sobriety test, which the officer says led to a determination that he was intoxicated. The officer wrote he then placed Adan in custody to keep him from "possibly driving a vehicle or posing a danger to himself or others."

"I released Adan's property and his vehicle to his girlfriend, who was identified as Isabella Hadid, at his request," the officer wrote.

According to the report, Adan vehemently denied driving the truck to the bar when he was questioned at the Parker County jail, but refused to provide the name of the person whom he claimed was the driver.

The report states Adan told police, "he was at home with a friend when Isabella came home and then left again to go back to the bar."

It continues ... "Adan said that he and his friend got into the truck and drove after Isabella, and when they arrived at the bar, his friend went inside, and Adan walked over to the traffic stop."