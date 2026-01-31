Bella Hadid Filmed Dancing with Adan Banuelos Hours Before His Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos might not be totally through like early reports indicated ... because video captures the two cutting a rug in a Texas bar -- just hours before Banuelos was arrested.

We've obtained exclusive video from a bar in Weatherford, TX from Friday night ... which shows the model and the cowboy slow dancing in the little Western-themed spot -- before Adan sweetly nuzzles his face into her neck.

Banuelos then pulls off a series of fancy moves ... spinning Hadid all around him and finishing it off by pulling her into a sweet embrace.

While the two are just dancing in this clip, eyewitnesses tell us they were at the locale for about an hour or an hour and a half before they grabbed food to go ... totally acting like a couple while at the bar.

We're told the lovebirds were holding hands and kissing, on top of chatting and dancing ... though none of that was captured by cameras.

Worth noting ... the two aren't out of control in this clip -- and we're told they only had a drink or two at the bar, which makes you wonder how Adan ended up getting picked up by police for public intoxication mere hours later.

We broke the story ... Adan was arrested and booked into Parker County Jail early Saturday morning -- though he bonded out after paying a pretty minor $386 fee.

Reports came out earlier this week that Bella and Adan were through ... with a source telling Entertainment Tonight Bella was "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself."